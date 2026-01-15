Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,682 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the December 15th total of 11,492 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

BLRDF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.

The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.

