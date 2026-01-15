Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Up 155.7% in December

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,813 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the December 15th total of 709 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Bespoke Extracts Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Bespoke Extracts has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) is a U.S.-based company focused on the production and distribution of cannabis extracts. The company specializes in small-batch, premium oil concentrates, including distillate, live resin and terpene-rich formulations. Its core product lineup is offered in a variety of formats such as prefilled vape cartridges, syringes and bulk concentrate, catering to state-licensed dispensaries, manufacturers and wholesalers.

Using proprietary extraction and purification processes, Bespoke Extracts operates in-house laboratories where raw cannabis biomass undergoes extraction, winterization and decarboxylation.

