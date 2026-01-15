Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 246,302 shares, an increase of 297.9% from the December 15th total of 61,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,789 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) is a British multinational engineering support services company that specializes in the management of complex assets for defense, emergency services, civil nuclear and other critical infrastructure sectors. Leveraging decades of technical expertise, the company offers integrated lifecycle solutions encompassing design, maintenance, training, consultancy and software-enabled asset management. Its approach combines on-site engineering teams, advanced diagnostic tools and bespoke logistics support to ensure operational readiness and safety for mission-critical systems.

In the defense arena, Babcock delivers comprehensive support to naval fleets, air forces and land units, providing submarine refits, surface ship maintenance, aviation overhaul and munitions handling.

