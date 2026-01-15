Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.51 and traded as low as C$10.88. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 3,274 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67.

About Pinetree Capital



Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

Featured Stories

