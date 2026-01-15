Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and traded as low as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc (OTCMKTS: NWYF) is a Nevada-based specialty finance company that provides growth capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises in North America. The firm acquires and manages portfolios of asset-backed credit instruments, including consumer receivables, merchant cash advance obligations and small business loan receivables. By targeting non-bank lending channels, Northway aims to deliver flexible funding that addresses working capital needs outside the scope of traditional banking institutions.
Through its financing platform, Northway structures a variety of credit products tailored to client requirements, such as purchase order financing, short-term business loans and revenue-based financing arrangements.
