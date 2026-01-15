Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.86 and traded as low as C$10.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 1,428 shares traded.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.83 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$1,061,087.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,764,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,486,412.70. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

