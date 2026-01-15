Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.22 and traded as low as GBX 68.77. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 68.80, with a volume of 2,175,374 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund from GBX 115 to GBX 95 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.60. The firm has a market cap of £410.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 129.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The investment objective of the fund is to deliver long term, attractive yield via the payment of quarterly dividends.

The fund primarily targets utility scale solar assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites.

