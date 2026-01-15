First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Trading Up 45.8% – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 45.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 3,982,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 650,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

First Andes Silver Trading Up 45.8%

The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

