Spire Wealth Management Has $63,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,414,000 after buying an additional 767,363 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 25.2% during the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 68,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $205.37 and a one year high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.00.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,341,930.75. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $123,857.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,759.23. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,318. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

