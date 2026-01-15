Insider Selling: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) CTO Sells $24,170.62 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $24,170.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 39,313 shares in the company, valued at $288,557.42. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 6,845 shares of Movano stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $45,587.70.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 2,076 shares of Movano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $14,407.44.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 3,377 shares of Movano stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $23,672.77.

On Friday, January 9th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 783 shares of Movano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $5,692.41.

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Aaron Leabman sold 3,593 shares of Movano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $26,085.18.

MOVE opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Movano Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Movano last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.00) by $2.27. Movano had a negative return on equity of 647.91% and a negative net margin of 3,409.60%.The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,262 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Citadel Advisors added a new stake in Movano in Q3 (49,262 shares), which signals some institutional interest and provides a modest demand anchor for the stock. MarketBeat MOV E profile

Institutional buying: Citadel Advisors added a new stake in Movano in Q3 (49,262 shares), which signals some institutional interest and provides a modest demand anchor for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined in late December (down ~29% vs. mid?December), lowering one source of short?squeeze pressure and marginally reducing downward technical risk. Short interest detail

Short interest declined in late December (down ~29% vs. mid?December), lowering one source of short?squeeze pressure and marginally reducing downward technical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/geo risk: U.S. stocks were weaker amid rising geopolitical tensions today, which hit small-cap and tech names harder and likely amplified Movano’s downside. RTT News: Market Move

Broader market/geo risk: U.S. stocks were weaker amid rising geopolitical tensions today, which hit small-cap and tech names harder and likely amplified Movano’s downside. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold multiple tranches (e.g., 6,845 shares on Jan. 14 at ~$6.66; earlier sales Jan. 12–13 at ~$7.01–$6.94). Large, clustered insider sales in a low?float stock can weigh heavily on sentiment and price. SEC filing (Leabman)

Significant insider selling — CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold multiple tranches (e.g., 6,845 shares on Jan. 14 at ~$6.66; earlier sales Jan. 12–13 at ~$7.01–$6.94). Large, clustered insider sales in a low?float stock can weigh heavily on sentiment and price. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling — CFO Jeremy Cogan disclosed recent sales (8,218 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$7.79 and 1,879 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$8.35), further reducing insider ownership and pressuring sentiment. SEC filing (Cogan)

Additional insider selling — CFO Jeremy Cogan disclosed recent sales (8,218 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$7.79 and 1,879 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$8.35), further reducing insider ownership and pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Weak fundamentals amplify risk — Movano’s latest quarterly report (Nov. 14) showed a large EPS loss despite beating the consensus loss, with essentially negligible revenue (~$0.08M vs. est. ~$3.9M). For a tiny public company, very low top?line and deeply negative margins increase execution and dilution risk. Earnings summary

Weak fundamentals amplify risk — Movano’s latest quarterly report (Nov. 14) showed a large EPS loss despite beating the consensus loss, with essentially negligible revenue (~$0.08M vs. est. ~$3.9M). For a tiny public company, very low top?line and deeply negative margins increase execution and dilution risk. Negative Sentiment: Structural/analyst backdrop: Movano’s market cap is very small (~$5–6M) with low average volume and an average analyst rating near “Sell” — factors that magnify volatility and make recovery catalysts harder to materialize absent meaningful operational progress. Company profile & ratings

Several brokerages recently commented on MOVE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Movano in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movano to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

