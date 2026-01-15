Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of AeroVironment worth $69,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 262,239 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 531,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,309,000 after buying an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,692,000 after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $381.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

More AeroVironment News

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,223 shares of company stock worth $714,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.