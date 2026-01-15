Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.68% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $83,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $796,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,566,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,280,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AMH opened at $31.44 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

