PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of PPG Industries worth $72,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $108.48 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

