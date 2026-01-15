Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kenvue worth $79,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 81.4% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

