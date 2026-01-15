Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 638,290 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,020 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Rocket Lab worth $75,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth about $192,918,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 196,107 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 93,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 388,529 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,385. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,197,650 shares of company stock valued at $262,429,052 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of -241.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

