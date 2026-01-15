MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

