Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 33,588 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Ryan Specialty worth $78,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares in the company, valued at $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

