Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of DTE Energy worth $68,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,915,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $133.86 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

