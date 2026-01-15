The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 125,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,013,000 after buying an additional 577,621 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Key Stories Impacting Bank of New York Mellon

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — BK reported Q4 EPS of $2.08 vs. consensus $1.97 and revenue $5.18B vs. $5.11B, driven by higher net interest income, fee growth and rising asset balances; company materials and the press release provide the details. BNY Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Q4 beat — BK reported Q4 EPS of $2.08 vs. consensus $1.97 and revenue $5.18B vs. $5.11B, driven by higher net interest income, fee growth and rising asset balances; company materials and the press release provide the details. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised targets — Citi bumped its PT to $136 (neutral), Morgan Stanley to $132 (overweight), RBC to $130 (sector perform) and BofA reiterated a Buy with a $142 PT — these revisions imply further upside and helped lift sentiment. Analyst Coverage Roundup

Multiple analysts raised targets — Citi bumped its PT to $136 (neutral), Morgan Stanley to $132 (overweight), RBC to $130 (sector perform) and BofA reiterated a Buy with a $142 PT — these revisions imply further upside and helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (ex-div Jan 23, payable Feb 5), supporting yield-focused investors and signaling capital return commitment. BNY Declares Dividends

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (ex-div Jan 23, payable Feb 5), supporting yield-focused investors and signaling capital return commitment. Positive Sentiment: Management raising medium?term targets — CEO commentary and the earnings call highlighted improved profitability and higher medium-term targets, reinforcing the narrative of a turnaround at the custody bank. CNBC: BNY raises profit target

Management raising medium?term targets — CEO commentary and the earnings call highlighted improved profitability and higher medium-term targets, reinforcing the narrative of a turnaround at the custody bank. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcripts available — Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are published for deeper diligence on guidance, margin drivers and segment performance. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / transcripts available — Full Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are published for deeper diligence on guidance, margin drivers and segment performance. Positive Sentiment: Share-price momentum — BK recently hit an all?time high on the earnings/upgrade flow, which can attract momentum and quant flows. Investing.com: Stock hits all-time high

Share-price momentum — BK recently hit an all?time high on the earnings/upgrade flow, which can attract momentum and quant flows. Negative Sentiment: Growth/margin caution — Commentary from Barron’s and other coverage notes management expects revenue growth to slow in 2026 and that prior margin expansion tailwinds may moderate, which could limit multiple expansion. Barron’s: Why the stock is falling

Growth/margin caution — Commentary from Barron’s and other coverage notes management expects revenue growth to slow in 2026 and that prior margin expansion tailwinds may moderate, which could limit multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Wells Fargo’s modest PT raise to $122 (equal-weight) implies limited upside from current levels; some coverage noted the stock dipped initially despite the beat, reflecting profit-taking or valuation concerns. Analyst note

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

Featured Articles

