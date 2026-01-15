MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

