New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,700 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Nextpower worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextpower in the second quarter worth about $140,772,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,122,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 323,717 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 93.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 613,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 296,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nextpower by 11.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,919,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after buying an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nextpower ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Nextpower in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,967.45. This trade represents a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $2,970,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,573.36. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,979 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

