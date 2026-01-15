MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after acquiring an additional 432,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3%

AEP opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

