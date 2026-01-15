New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,573 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ATI worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in ATI by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATI by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in ATI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,582.80. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 158,630 shares of company stock worth $16,144,855 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $125.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

