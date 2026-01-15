New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,470,000 after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,744,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,578 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,937,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after buying an additional 92,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,064,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,658,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $162.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

