New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1,565.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,812 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4.0% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,055,000. This trade represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 299.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

