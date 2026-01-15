Tema Etfs LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Key Johnson & Johnson News
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 topline: TECVAYLI (teclistamab) monotherapy showed a 71% reduction in risk of progression or death and a 40% reduction in risk of death versus standard of care in early-relapse, largely anti?CD38/lenalidomide?refractory myeloma — a potentially significant new earlier-line oncology opportunity that can drive revenue and R&D upside. TECVAYLI® monotherapy demonstrates superior progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care as early as first relapse in patients with multiple myeloma predominantly refractory to anti-CD38 therapy and lenalidomide
- Positive Sentiment: Delaware court orders recalculation of damages in Auris/robotics case — the state’s top court overturned part of a ~$1B award and ordered a recalculation that could materially reduce J&J’s payout exposure, lowering legal risk on the balance sheet. Court Orders Recalculation Of Damages In Johnson & Johnson Auris Case
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech momentum: Zacks highlights growth driven by cardiovascular strength and new product rollouts, supporting the MedTech segment’s contribution even as China weakness lingers — a constructive signal for recurring revenue. What’s Powering J&J’s MedTech Growth Ahead of Q4 Release?
- Positive Sentiment: Psychiatry pipeline/data: New CAPLYTA and SPRAVATO analyses being presented at ACNP reinforce J&J’s CNS franchise and could support future label or adoption upside. Johnson & Johnson elevates leadership in depression with new data at 2026 American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting
- Neutral Sentiment: Company expected to report quarterly results this week — keep an eye on guidance, MedTech trends and margins; earnings timing may create short-term volatility but is routine. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention spikes: Zacks notes heavy search/interest in JNJ — increased attention can amplify moves around data and earnings. Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend visibility: JNJ features in dividend-focused lists (Dogs of the Dow coverage); this underpins income investor interest but is unlikely to move shares materially on its own. The Dogs of the Dow: 10 Downtrodden Dividends Paying Out Up to 6.8%
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks preview flags J&J may lack the setup for an earnings beat next week — if results or guidance disappoint, that could reverse some of today’s gains. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $218.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
