Tema Etfs LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $218.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

