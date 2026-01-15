MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $629.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $760.00 to $713.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.63, for a total transaction of $55,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,629.08. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,000. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $34,684,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

