Head-To-Head Contrast: Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) versus Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of -3.15, meaning that its share price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 25.27% 42.07% 12.39% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $41.14 billion 0.32 $472.81 million $10.42 25.25 Jayud Global Logistics $78.64 million 0.14 -$6.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Jayud Global Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and Jayud Global Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 5 2 0 2.13 Jayud Global Logistics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.19%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats Jayud Global Logistics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Jayud Global Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.