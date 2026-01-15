Motco Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Motco lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 77.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.31.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $335.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $340.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $184,914.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,872.04. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,309 shares of company stock worth $57,724,770. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.