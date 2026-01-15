Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.92 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

