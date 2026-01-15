Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $103,863.06 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider David Linetsky sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $103,863.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 231,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,608.23. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Wednesday, December 17th, David Linetsky sold 94 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,550.06.

On Friday, October 17th, David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $46,039.24.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHR

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.