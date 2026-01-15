Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Major Shareholder Holding Co Scilex Sells 10,674,816 Shares of Stock

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $9,393,838.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,770,119.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Co Scilex also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 14th, Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of Datavault AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Holding Co Scilex sold 175,139 shares of Datavault AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $159,376.49.

On Thursday, January 8th, Holding Co Scilex sold 3,824,201 shares of Datavault AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $4,091,895.07.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Holding Co Scilex sold 4,835,581 shares of Datavault AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,802,697.20.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Holding Co Scilex sold 6,053,708 shares of Datavault AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $8,293,579.96.

On Friday, November 28th, Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of Datavault AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $869,935.94.

Datavault AI Stock Down 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DVLT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Datavault AI Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Datavault AI ( NASDAQ:DVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

