Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,806 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $721,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unity Software from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 393,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $19,524,007.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,439,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000,547.72. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,436,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,781.98. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,647,935 shares of company stock worth $75,174,498. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

