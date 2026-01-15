Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 895.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 219,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $5,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $83.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

