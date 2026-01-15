Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,201 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $131,439,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $80,082,000. Munro Partners boosted its stake in Insulet by 1,483.0% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 227,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,156,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 170,247 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $432.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $282.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

