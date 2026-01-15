Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,491,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 939,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.25 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $29.05.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

