Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and traded as high as $48.10. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 535 shares trading hands.

GWLIF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol GWLIF, is a Canadian-based financial services holding company. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, it operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation and offers a broad range of insurance, retirement, and investment solutions. The company traces its heritage to the founding of Great-West Life Assurance Company in 1891 and was organized as a distinct holding entity in 2003 to oversee its growing global operations.

The firm’s primary lines of business include life, health and group insurance, as well as retirement savings products and employee benefit plans.

