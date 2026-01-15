Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.0340. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.9850, with a volume of 71,491 shares.

Iveda Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) is a technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and video surveillance systems. The company develops and markets cloud-based video management platforms designed to integrate cameras, sensors and analytics into a unified security solution. Its core offering includes the vMAX™ Cloud-based video management system, which enables users to remotely monitor live and recorded video, configure alerts and leverage AI-driven analytics for real-time event detection.

In addition to software, Iveda Solutions provides end-to-end hardware and services, including IP cameras, network video recorders (NVRs) and edge devices that support object recognition, license plate reading and people counting.

