Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.6667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 25.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRO stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 29.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company’s aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

