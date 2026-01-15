Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $791.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.92%.Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

