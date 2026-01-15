Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.6667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

Get Acadian Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMI. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $315,402,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $73,690,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,240,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $25,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $22,116,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAMI stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. Acadian Asset Management has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $54.99.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.