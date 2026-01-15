London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £126.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £135 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £115 to £119 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £133 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £133 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

LSEG opened at GBX 9,052 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8,094 and a 1 year high of £121.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,816.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,229.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

