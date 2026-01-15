Financial Contrast: TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) versus Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TAT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC N/A N/A N/A TAT Technologies 9.08% 11.10% 8.12%

Volatility & Risk

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TAT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 0 2 2 1 2.80 TAT Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

TAT Technologies has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given TAT Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAT Technologies is more favorable than Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and TAT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $24.16 billion 6.09 $3.22 billion N/A N/A TAT Technologies $152.12 million 4.29 $11.17 million $1.33 39.05

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than TAT Technologies.

Summary

TAT Technologies beats Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion under the mtu brand name. The New Markets segment develops, manufactures, and sells small modular reactor and new electrical power solutions. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

