PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) vs. GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Head-To-Head Comparison

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and GCL Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment -13.24% -4.59% -0.83% GCL Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PENN Entertainment and GCL Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.58 billion 0.28 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.18 GCL Global $142.07 million 0.91 $5.59 million ($0.02) -53.00

GCL Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PENN Entertainment. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PENN Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PENN Entertainment and GCL Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 3 5 10 0 2.39 GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.54%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than GCL Global.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

