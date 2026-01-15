Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 371.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,608 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,929 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $184,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Applied Digital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLD stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 6.89. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $40.20.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,032.28. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,142,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 263,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,826.76. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,035 shares of company stock worth $11,761,879. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

