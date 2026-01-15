Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,874 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

