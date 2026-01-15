SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,151.80. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.3%

BIO opened at $318.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $373.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.