Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 201.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Cleanspark during the first quarter worth about $169,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cleanspark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $23.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,480.78. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 85,315 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $997,332.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,211.49. This represents a 67.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cleanspark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.
In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.
