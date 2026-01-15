SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3,948.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 82.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QLYS opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.50. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,250,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 252,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,191,936. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $621,549.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,380,257.44. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,653 shares of company stock worth $4,134,748 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.