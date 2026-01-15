Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 114,165 Shares of Navient Corporation $NAVI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4,721.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 9.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.02). Navient had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.52%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

